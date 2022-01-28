Xiomara Castro is sworn-in as Honduras’ first woman president at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa on Thursday. Photo: AP
Honduras inaugurates first woman president Xiomara Castro, amid questions over Taiwan ties
- Kamala Harris was a notable guest at the event, as the US seeks an ally in curbing China’s influence and stemming illegal immigration from Central America
- Taiwan VP William Lai also attended, in a bid to bolster ties with Honduras under Castro, who previously threatened to switch allegiance to Beijing
Topic | Honduras
Xiomara Castro is sworn-in as Honduras’ first woman president at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa on Thursday. Photo: AP