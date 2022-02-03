Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. File photo: AP
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. File photo: AP
Mexico
World /  Americas

Mexico’s president plans state lithium company, putting Chinese mine in doubt

  • Mexico will create a state lithium company after president declared it a ‘strategic mineral’
  • President said mine that involved Chinese company would not be allowed to start production

Topic |   Mexico
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:46am, 3 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. File photo: AP
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE