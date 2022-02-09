Colombian presidential front-runner Gustavo Petro in January. Photo: AFP
Americas
Colombia presidential favourite Gustavo Petro apologises for drunken speech

  • Presidential front-runner Gustavo Petro appeared worse for wear at a campaign rally
  • Petro, 61, is currently leading the polls ahead of the presidential election in May

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:48am, 9 Feb, 2022

