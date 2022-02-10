Wanted posters for members of El Koki’s criminal gang are seen in Caracas, Venezuela in July. Photo: Reuters
Wanted posters for members of El Koki’s criminal gang are seen in Caracas, Venezuela in July. Photo: Reuters
Venezuela
World /  Americas

Venezuela’s most wanted criminal ‘El Koki’ killed in operation

  • Carlos Luis Revette was the head of one of the most dangerous criminal organisations in the South American country
  • The government had offered a US$500,000 bounty for information leading to his capture

Topic |   Venezuela
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:26am, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Wanted posters for members of El Koki’s criminal gang are seen in Caracas, Venezuela in July. Photo: Reuters
Wanted posters for members of El Koki’s criminal gang are seen in Caracas, Venezuela in July. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE