People stand in flooded streets in Petropolis, Brazil on February 15. Photo: Lucas Mariano via Reuters
At least 18 dead, fears of higher death toll after floods and mudslides in Brazil
- The state fire department said late on Tuesday that more than 180 soldiers were already working in the stricken Petropolis region
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on a trip to Russia, said on Twitter that he instructed his ministers to deliver immediate support to those affected
Topic | Brazil
