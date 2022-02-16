People stand in flooded streets in Petropolis, Brazil on February 15. Photo: Lucas Mariano via Reuters
At least 18 dead, fears of higher death toll after floods and mudslides in Brazil

  • The state fire department said late on Tuesday that more than 180 soldiers were already working in the stricken Petropolis region
  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on a trip to Russia, said on Twitter that he instructed his ministers to deliver immediate support to those affected

Associated Press
Updated: 4:27pm, 16 Feb, 2022

