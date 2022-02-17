Special forces members stand guard as Honduran former president Juan Orlando Hernandez arrives at the Supreme Court of Justice in Tegucigalpa on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
In handcuffs, former Honduras president Juan Orlando Hernandez attends boisterous extradition hearing
- Hernandez governed the Central American nation for eight years until last month, and the US now wants him to face drug trafficking charges in American courts
- A scuffle broke out between supporters and critics outside the hearing at the justice ministry, including pushing and shoving plus some rock throwing
Topic | Honduras
Special forces members stand guard as Honduran former president Juan Orlando Hernandez arrives at the Supreme Court of Justice in Tegucigalpa on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE