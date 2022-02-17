A resident yells during the search for survivors after fatal mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil. Photo: AP
A resident yells during the search for survivors after fatal mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil. Photo: AP
Brazil
World /  Americas

Mudslides, floods in Brazil’s ‘Imperial City’ kill at least 94, leaves dozens missing

  • Rescuers raced against the clock after devastating flash floods and landslides hit Brazilian city of Petropolis
  • Storms dumped 258mm of rain on the city in three hours, nearly equal to all the rainfall from the previous month

Topic |   Brazil
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:58pm, 17 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A resident yells during the search for survivors after fatal mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil. Photo: AP
A resident yells during the search for survivors after fatal mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE