A resident yells during the search for survivors after fatal mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil. Photo: AP
Mudslides, floods in Brazil’s ‘Imperial City’ kill at least 94, leaves dozens missing
- Rescuers raced against the clock after devastating flash floods and landslides hit Brazilian city of Petropolis
- Storms dumped 258mm of rain on the city in three hours, nearly equal to all the rainfall from the previous month
Topic | Brazil
