Soldiers and and police escort drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga after his capture in October 2021. Photo: Colombian Army / AFP
Recorded confessions of Colombian drug lord stolen, in blow to trial
- The recordings of Dairo Antonio Usuga were made by an investigator whose home was broken into
- Usuga was arrested in October in northwest Colombia’s dense jungle during an operation involving some 700 uniformed agents backed by 18 helicopters
Topic | Americas
