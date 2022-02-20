Soldiers and and police escort drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga after his capture in October 2021. Photo: Colombian Army / AFP
Soldiers and and police escort drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga after his capture in October 2021. Photo: Colombian Army / AFP
Americas
World /  Americas

Recorded confessions of Colombian drug lord stolen, in blow to trial

  • The recordings of Dairo Antonio Usuga were made by an investigator whose home was broken into
  • Usuga was arrested in October in northwest Colombia’s dense jungle during an operation involving some 700 uniformed agents backed by 18 helicopters

Topic |   Americas
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:00pm, 20 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Soldiers and and police escort drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga after his capture in October 2021. Photo: Colombian Army / AFP
Soldiers and and police escort drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga after his capture in October 2021. Photo: Colombian Army / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE