Artisans create costumes for the Grande Rio Samba School, as the Carnival festival is postponed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 25. Photo: Bloomberg
Rio de Janeiro is ready to party, with or without world-famous carnival
- While official events for Rio de Janeiro’s world-famous carnival are cancelled due to Brazil’s ongoing Omicron coronavirus wave, a slew of private parties are planned
- Tourists are still arriving, however. Foreign languages can be heard across the city’s beaches and nearly 80 per cent of hotel rooms are occupied
Topic | Americas
