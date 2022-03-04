Tourists ride in classic convertibles on the Malecon beside the US embassy in Havana in October 2017. Photo: AP
World /  Americas

US to reopen Cuba consulate closed after mysterious Havana Syndrome attacks

  • American diplomats and their families had suffered symptoms possibly caused by ‘directed, pulsed radio frequency energy’
  • The consulate closure was a major blow for Cubans wishing to emigrate to the US, forcing them to travel to Colombia or Guyana to submit a request

Topic |   US-Cuba relations
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:35am, 4 Mar, 2022

