The newly created National Glacier Park in Cajon de Maipo, in the Metropolitan Region of Santiago, Chile. Photo: AFP / Chile’s Presidency / Marcelo Segura
Chile creates national park to save hundreds of glaciers melting due to climate change
- The new National Glacier Park will cover 75,000 hectares of Andes mountain land, President Sebastian Pinera said at a ceremony announcing its creation
- Chile is among the world’s top 10 countries as measured by glacier surface area, the government says. Others include Canada, the United States, China and Russia
