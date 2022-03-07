“We are not going to have any soccer activity here until the case is resolved,” he added, referring to Queretaro’s Corregidora stadium.

Arriola said owners in the league would meet on Tuesday to discuss further disciplinary measures, including for rowdy fan groups known locally as “barras,” while government officials pursue investigations.

Liga MX suspended Saturday’s match after 62 minutes with visitors Atlas leading 1-0, as spectators stormed the pitch. Social media images showed people being brutally beaten, kicked and dragged in seating areas and hallways of the stadium.

President of the MX League, Mikel Arriola, centre, president of Club Queretaro, Gabriel Solares, left, and general secretary of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), Inigo Riestra in Queretaro, Mexico, on March 6. Photo: EPA-EFE

Speaking outside a Queretaro hospital on Saturday night, game attendee Hector Ramirez said some attackers wielded belts and knives.

“They hit me with a chair, and I have the bump right here,” he said, pointing to his head. “Where do you get a chair in a stadium?”

The governor of Queretaro state, Mauricio Kuri, said some investigations had been opened for attempted murder.

“Even though there are no deaths, we can’t say this isn’t a tragedy,” Kuri told reporters.

Neither government nor league officials addressed what might have triggered the clashes, which were condemned by both the Queretaro and Atlas teams.

Officials said people who appeared in photos lying on the ground, some covered in blood, were alive and being treated in hospital. Kuri said in a video on Twitter that some social media and news reports about victims who died from beatings at the stadium were false, adding that he had “no reason to lie or hide anything.”

One man identified in a photo, in his 20s, was being treated for head trauma and light haemorrhaging, said Queretaro Health Minister Maria Perez.

The regional governing Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), which includes Mexico’s Liga MX, has urged “strong” sanctions, while world governing body Fifa called on government authorities to deliver justice for victims.

“The violence at the La Corregidora stadium was unacceptable and intolerable,” Fifa said in a statement.

