Supporters watch a speech by Gabriel Boric, the recently inaugurated president of Chile, in Santiago on Friday. Photo: EPA
Chile gets youngest-ever president in ex-student protest leader Gabriel Boric
- Gabriel Boric was only 4-years-old when democracy returned to the South American nation following a 17-year military dictatorship
- He has vowed that his young, inclusive government will attack poverty and inequality ‘to make life better’ in the country
