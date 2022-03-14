An Aeroflot passenger plane. Bermuda says it is suspending certification of Russian planes licensed in the British overseas territory due to sanctions on Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Bermuda suspends licences for hundreds of Russian aircraft
- The move could have critical effects including the grounding of a significant portion of the Russian fleet, more than 700 of which are believed to be licensed in Bermuda
- Russian carrier Aeroflot has already been banned from the airspace of the entire EU, the UK and Canada, forcing it to suspend flights to these destinations
Topic | Russia
An Aeroflot passenger plane. Bermuda says it is suspending certification of Russian planes licensed in the British overseas territory due to sanctions on Moscow. Photo: Reuters