Jailed former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori attends his trial at a police base on the outskirts of Lima in April 2014. Photo: AP
Jailed Peru ex-president Alberto Fujimori can be freed, top court rules
- The 83-year-old former leader had been jailed until 2032 for human rights violations, before a series of legal battles over his pardon several years ago
- As president, he turned the economy around and ended a period of hyperinflation, but was later prosecuted for abuses in the crackdown on a guerilla group
Topic | Peru
