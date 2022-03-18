Jailed former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori attends his trial at a police base on the outskirts of Lima in April 2014. Photo: AP
Peru
Jailed Peru ex-president Alberto Fujimori can be freed, top court rules

  • The 83-year-old former leader had been jailed until 2032 for human rights violations, before a series of legal battles over his pardon several years ago
  • As president, he turned the economy around and ended a period of hyperinflation, but was later prosecuted for abuses in the crackdown on a guerilla group

Updated: 4:10am, 18 Mar, 2022

