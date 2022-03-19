The fossil remains of a Basilosaurus skull found in Ocucaje, Peru at a museum in Lima on March 17. Photo: AFP
In Peru, skull of ‘marine monster’ points to fearsome ancient predator
- The roughly 36-million-year-old skull belonged to an ancient ancestor of modern-day whales which once lived in a prehistoric ocean that covered part of what is now Peru
- Scientists think the ancient mammal was a basilosaurus, part of the aquatic cetacean family, whose contemporary descendants include whales, dolphins and porpoises
Topic | Archaeology and palaeontology
The fossil remains of a Basilosaurus skull found in Ocucaje, Peru at a museum in Lima on March 17. Photo: AFP