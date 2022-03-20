Artist Alex Sanker paints a picture of Britain’s Prince William and his wife Catherine in a street of Belize City ahead of the royals’ visit. Photo: AFP
Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Caribbean engagement amid local protests
- Residents of an indigenous village in Belize staged a protest, upset that the royals’ helicopter had been granted permission to land on a local football field
- The royals’ arrival comes nearly four months after Barbados voted to become a republic, cutting ties with the monarchy but remaining part of the Commonwealth
Topic | Americas
Artist Alex Sanker paints a picture of Britain’s Prince William and his wife Catherine in a street of Belize City ahead of the royals’ visit. Photo: AFP