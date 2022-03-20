Artist Alex Sanker paints a picture of Britain’s Prince William and his wife Catherine in a street of Belize City ahead of the royals’ visit. Photo: AFP
Artist Alex Sanker paints a picture of Britain’s Prince William and his wife Catherine in a street of Belize City ahead of the royals’ visit. Photo: AFP
Americas
World /  Americas

Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Caribbean engagement amid local protests

  • Residents of an indigenous village in Belize staged a protest, upset that the royals’ helicopter had been granted permission to land on a local football field
  • The royals’ arrival comes nearly four months after Barbados voted to become a republic, cutting ties with the monarchy but remaining part of the Commonwealth

Topic |   Americas
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:02am, 20 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Artist Alex Sanker paints a picture of Britain’s Prince William and his wife Catherine in a street of Belize City ahead of the royals’ visit. Photo: AFP
Artist Alex Sanker paints a picture of Britain’s Prince William and his wife Catherine in a street of Belize City ahead of the royals’ visit. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE