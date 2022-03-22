Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Caracol, an ancient Mayan archaeological site as part of their tour in Belize on March 21. Photo: Reuters
Jamaican professors and politicians shun British royal visit, demand slavery apology
- A group of 100 prominent Jamaican leaders has published a letter saying British rule ‘perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind’
- Prince William and Kate are on a Caribbean tour to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the British throne and are expected to visit Jamaica on Tuesday
