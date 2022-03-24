Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge shake hands with children during a visit to Trench Town in Kingston, Jamaica on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Jamaica PM Andrew Holness tells Prince William and Kate that island will seek independence
- The UK royal couple did not immediately react to the surprise announcement, except to make a couple of brief nods
- The former British colony would become the second Caribbean island to sever relations with Queen Elizabeth in recent years, with Barbados doing so in November
Topic | Royalty
