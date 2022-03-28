Armed police guard the streets in downtown San Salvador, El Salvador on March 27. Photo: AP
Armed police guard the streets in downtown San Salvador, El Salvador on March 27. Photo: AP
Americas
World /  Americas

El Salvador declares state of emergency amid wave of gang-related killings

  • Fourteen people were killed on Friday and 62 people died on Saturday, a scale of violence that has not been seen for years
  • President Nayib Bukele announced the request on Saturday in his social media accounts, and Congress approved it early on Sunday

Topic |   Americas
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:29am, 28 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Armed police guard the streets in downtown San Salvador, El Salvador on March 27. Photo: AP
Armed police guard the streets in downtown San Salvador, El Salvador on March 27. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE