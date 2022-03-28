Armed police guard the streets in downtown San Salvador, El Salvador on March 27. Photo: AP
El Salvador declares state of emergency amid wave of gang-related killings
- Fourteen people were killed on Friday and 62 people died on Saturday, a scale of violence that has not been seen for years
- President Nayib Bukele announced the request on Saturday in his social media accounts, and Congress approved it early on Sunday
Topic | Americas
Armed police guard the streets in downtown San Salvador, El Salvador on March 27. Photo: AP