Investigators comb another crime scene in Mexico. The country has had around 340,000 murders since 2006. File photo: AP
19 killed in Mexico shoot-out, injured in hospital
- Authorities called to town of Las Tinajas in central Mexico’s Michoacan state after reports of attack on venue used for illegal betting on cockfights
- Area is one of Mexico’s most violent because of turf wars between rival gangs involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities
