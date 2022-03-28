Investigators comb another crime scene in Mexico. The country has had around 340,000 murders since 2006. File photo: AP
Investigators comb another crime scene in Mexico. The country has had around 340,000 murders since 2006. File photo: AP
Mexico
World /  Americas

19 killed in Mexico shoot-out, injured in hospital

  • Authorities called to town of Las Tinajas in central Mexico’s Michoacan state after reports of attack on venue used for illegal betting on cockfights
  • Area is one of Mexico’s most violent because of turf wars between rival gangs involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities

Topic |   Mexico
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:59pm, 28 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Investigators comb another crime scene in Mexico. The country has had around 340,000 murders since 2006. File photo: AP
Investigators comb another crime scene in Mexico. The country has had around 340,000 murders since 2006. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE