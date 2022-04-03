People carry belongings after a giant landslide in Petropolis, Brazil after torrential rains triggered flash floods and landslides. Photo: AFP
Torrential rains in Brazil kill at least 10, including 8 children; others missing
- The heavy rains are the latest in a series of deadly storms in Brazil that experts say are being aggravated by climate change
- The new incidents come six weeks after flash floods and landslides killed 233 people in the city of Petropolis
Topic | Brazil
