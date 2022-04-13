Brazil’s defence ministry said it bought Viagra pills “to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension”. File photo: AFP
Brazil lawmaker claims military bought penis implants along with Viagra
- Congressman Eliaz Vaz, who exposed the Viagra spending, said the defence ministry paid more than US$700,000 for 60 ‘inflatable silicone penile’ implants
- He added he would report the matter to federal prosecutors for investigation
Topic | Brazil
