Peru’s former President Alberto Fujimori in Lima, Peru in 2018. Photo: AFP
Peru’s jailed former president Alberto Fujimori hospitalised for second time in a month
- The 83-year-old, who has served 15 years of a 25-year term, suffered a drop in blood pressure and an irregular heartbeat and was urgently transported to a hospital
- Fujimori, who was president from 1990 to 2000, was imprisoned over massacres committed by army death squads in 1991 and 1992
Topic | Peru
