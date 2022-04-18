Peru’s former President Alberto Fujimori in Lima, Peru in 2018. Photo: AFP
Peru’s jailed former president Alberto Fujimori hospitalised for second time in a month

  • The 83-year-old, who has served 15 years of a 25-year term, suffered a drop in blood pressure and an irregular heartbeat and was urgently transported to a hospital
  • Fujimori, who was president from 1990 to 2000, was imprisoned over massacres committed by army death squads in 1991 and 1992

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:45am, 18 Apr, 2022

