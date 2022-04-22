Honduras’ former president Juan Orlando Hernandez boards a plane to the United States. Photo: Reuters
Honduras ex-president Hernandez extradited to US on drugs, weapons charges
- Juan Orlando Hernandez to stand trial for allegedly aiding the smuggling of cocaine to US, receiving millions in bribes
- US alleged ex-president turned Honduras into a ‘narcostate’ by involving the military, police and civilians in drug trafficking
