Honduras’ former president Juan Orlando Hernandez boards a plane to the United States. Photo: Reuters
Honduras ex-president Hernandez extradited to US on drugs, weapons charges

  • Juan Orlando Hernandez to stand trial for allegedly aiding the smuggling of cocaine to US, receiving millions in bribes
  • US alleged ex-president turned Honduras into a ‘narcostate’ by involving the military, police and civilians in drug trafficking

Updated: 10:17am, 22 Apr, 2022

