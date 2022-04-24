A member of Beija Flor samba school performs during the first night of Rio’ de Janeiro’s Carnival parade at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 22. Photo: AFP
Brazil’s Carnival parade returns in Rio de Janeiro after long coronavirus hiatus
- More than 663,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Brazil, the second highest of any country in the world, according to Our World in Data, an online research site
- Rio’s Sambadrome has been home to the parade since the 1980s. During the pandemic, it was a shelter for homeless people and served as a vaccination station
Topic | Brazil
A member of Beija Flor samba school performs during the first night of Rio’ de Janeiro’s Carnival parade at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 22. Photo: AFP