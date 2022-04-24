Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, right, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex with Philip Pierre, the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia at the Prime Minister’s Residence in St Lucia on April 23. Photo: PA Wire / DPA
British royals Edward and Sophie continue Caribbean tour despite criticism over slavery
- The Earl and Countess of Wessex have been met with banners protesting against British colonialism on the second leg of their Caribbean tour
- A group of around 15 protesters displayed placards as the royals made their way to Government House on the island on Saturday
