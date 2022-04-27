Members of indigenous communities camp on the property of Chinese-owned Las Bambas copper mine, in Las Bambas, Peru. Photo: Reuters
Peru
China-owned Las Bambas mine in Peru weighs plan to evict protesting communities

  • Mining activity at Las Bambas copper mine in Peru was halted last week after local communities pitched tents in property
  • World’s second largest copper producer Peru is reeling from blockades that have hit its main export sector

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:41pm, 27 Apr, 2022

