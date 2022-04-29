Andrew Alturo Fahie, premier of the British Virgin Islands. Photo: Government of the British Virgin Islands via TNS
British Virgin Islands premier arrested in US on cocaine trafficking charges
- Andrew Fahie and the islands’ chief port official are accused of agreeing to accept money from undercover agents posing as Mexican drug traffickers
- The British Virgin Islands is home to some 35,000 people and is an overseas territory of the United Kingdom, a status that gives it partial autonomy
Topic | Drugs
Andrew Alturo Fahie, premier of the British Virgin Islands. Photo: Government of the British Virgin Islands via TNS