Members of indigenous communities camp on the property of Chinese-owned Las Bambas copper mine in Peru on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China-owned Las Bambas fails to evict indigenous Peruvian community from mine

  • The Fuerabamba and Huancuire groups earlier set up camp inside the mine, saying that previous commitments to them had not been honoured
  • The company described the protesters as ‘armed with stones, Molotov cocktails and other weapons’, adding that security agents had been attacked and injured

Reuters
Updated: 5:33am, 30 Apr, 2022

