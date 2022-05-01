Peruvian president Pedro Castillo in Lima, Peru in 2021. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Peru’s president Pedro Castillo races home by car to avoid impeachment motion
- Pedro Castillo risked violating the constitution if he failed to arrive back in Peru by midnight on Friday leading into Saturday
- As bad weather prevented the presidential plane from taking off on Friday evening, Castillo set off by car on a five-hour journey to cross the border in time
