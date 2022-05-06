Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: AFP
CIA chief told Bolsonaro government not to mess with Brazil election, sources say

  • US sources say CIA director told senior Brazilian officials that President Jair Bolsonaro should stop casting doubt on his country’s voting system
  • The far-right Brazil leader is trailing leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in early polls ahead of October 2 election

Reuters

Updated: 11:34am, 6 May, 2022

