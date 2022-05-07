Debris is scattered after an explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba on Friday. Photo: Reuters
At least 8 killed in explosion at hotel in Cuba’s capital
- The blast at the famous Hotel Saratoga in downtown Havana was not caused by a bomb, and a gas leak appears to be the most likely cause
- The five-star venue, considered the place to go for visiting government officials and celebrities’ for many years, was about to reopen in four days
