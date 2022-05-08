Emergency teams work at Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba on May 7, a day after an explosion killed 26. Photo: EPA-EFE
Death toll climbs to 26 in Cuba hotel explosion; nine people in critical condition
- The blast at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, which has hosted celebrities such as Madonna and Mick Jagger, was due to a suspected gas leak, state TV reported
- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel deplored the destruction and loss of life, while commending those Cubans who had rushed to donate blood for survivors
