Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivers a speech during the launch of his campaign for Brazil’s October presidential election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivers a speech during the launch of his campaign for Brazil’s October presidential election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Brazil
World /  Americas

Lula launches presidential campaign to ‘rebuild Brazil’, calls Bolsonaro administration ‘criminal’

  • Campaign launch sealed a remarkable political comeback for Lula, four years after the 76-year-old leftist icon was jailed on controversial corruption charges
  • Lula leads all polls to return to the job he held from 2003-2010, but his advantage against the far-right Jair Bolsonaro in the October election has narrowed

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:04am, 8 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivers a speech during the launch of his campaign for Brazil’s October presidential election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivers a speech during the launch of his campaign for Brazil’s October presidential election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE