Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivers a speech during the launch of his campaign for Brazil’s October presidential election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Lula launches presidential campaign to ‘rebuild Brazil’, calls Bolsonaro administration ‘criminal’
- Campaign launch sealed a remarkable political comeback for Lula, four years after the 76-year-old leftist icon was jailed on controversial corruption charges
- Lula leads all polls to return to the job he held from 2003-2010, but his advantage against the far-right Jair Bolsonaro in the October election has narrowed
