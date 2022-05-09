Costa Rica’s new President Rodrigo Chaves kisses his wife Signe Zeicate after being sworn-in, in San Jose, Costa Rica. Photo: Reuters
Himself accused, Costa Rica’s new President Rodrigo Chaves vows to tackle sex harassment
- Economist and former finance minister Rodrigo Chaves begins four-year term as Costa Rica’s president
- Chaves won presidency despite being dogged by a scandal that drove him out of the World Bank
