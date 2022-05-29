A supporter of Colombian left-wing presidential candidate Gustavo Petro poses with a sign showing his image shortly before the election. Photo: Reuters
Gustavo Petro, the ex-rebel front runner in Colombian vote, could shake US ties
- If anti-establishment candidate becomes president, he will be the country’s first ever leftist head of state
- Petro aims to renegotiate US free-trade agreement to focus on local producers; he’s also criticised US drug policy and wants to help farmers find alternatives to growing coca, plant used to make cocaine
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A supporter of Colombian left-wing presidential candidate Gustavo Petro poses with a sign showing his image shortly before the election. Photo: Reuters