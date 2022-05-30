A Brazilian man transports on his horse-drawn cart the remains of a Volkswagen Beetle in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
Volkswagen accused of ‘slavery’ practices under Brazil dictatorship during 1970s and 1980s
- According to reports, the Brazilian judiciary is examining complaints that allege the German car manufacturer used slavery-like practices and human trafficking
- Volkswagen has been summoned to appear before a labour court in Brasilia on June 14, following a notification sent by the local judiciary on May 19
