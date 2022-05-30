Supporters of Rodolfo Hernandez celebrate as they listen to favourable partial results at his election night headquarters in Bucaramanga, Colombia on May 29. Photo: AP
Colombia’s presidential race heads to June run-off after none of the candidates won 50 per cent of the vote
- Leftist Senator Gustavo Petro led with just over 40 per cent of the votes, while independent real estate tycoon Rodolfo Hernández had more than 28 per cent
- This was the second presidential election held since the government signed in 2016 a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia
