Supporters of Rodolfo Hernandez celebrate as they listen to favourable partial results at his election night headquarters in Bucaramanga, Colombia on May 29. Photo: AP
Supporters of Rodolfo Hernandez celebrate as they listen to favourable partial results at his election night headquarters in Bucaramanga, Colombia on May 29. Photo: AP
Americas
World /  Americas

Colombia’s presidential race heads to June run-off after none of the candidates won 50 per cent of the vote

  • Leftist Senator Gustavo Petro led with just over 40 per cent of the votes, while independent real estate tycoon Rodolfo Hernández had more than 28 per cent
  • This was the second presidential election held since the government signed in 2016 a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:34am, 30 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of Rodolfo Hernandez celebrate as they listen to favourable partial results at his election night headquarters in Bucaramanga, Colombia on May 29. Photo: AP
Supporters of Rodolfo Hernandez celebrate as they listen to favourable partial results at his election night headquarters in Bucaramanga, Colombia on May 29. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE