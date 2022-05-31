An area in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, which was hit by floods caused by heavy rains on May 30. Photo: Clauber Caetano / Brazilian Presidency / AFP
At least 91 dead in Brazil floods; rescuers searching for 26 missing
- Hundreds of state and federal rescuers were searching for 26 people currently unaccounted for, according to authorities
- The government is moving to make funds available to municipalities that have declared a state of emergency, a government spokesman said
