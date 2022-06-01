Palm trees blow in the wind before Hurricane Agatha makes landfall in Huatulco, Oaxaca State, Mexico on Monday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Palm trees blow in the wind before Hurricane Agatha makes landfall in Huatulco, Oaxaca State, Mexico on Monday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Mexico
World /  Americas

At least 3 dead, 8 missing after Hurricane Agatha triggers landslides and floods in Mexico

  • The storm was the strongest to make landfall along Mexico’s Pacific coast in May since record keeping began in 1949, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said
  • Agatha weakened as it moved inland after lashing coastal tourist towns, but its remnants continued to bring downpours to parts of southern Mexico

Palm trees blow in the wind before Hurricane Agatha makes landfall in Huatulco, Oaxaca State, Mexico on Monday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Palm trees blow in the wind before Hurricane Agatha makes landfall in Huatulco, Oaxaca State, Mexico on Monday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE