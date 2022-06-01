Palm trees blow in the wind before Hurricane Agatha makes landfall in Huatulco, Oaxaca State, Mexico on Monday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
At least 3 dead, 8 missing after Hurricane Agatha triggers landslides and floods in Mexico
- The storm was the strongest to make landfall along Mexico’s Pacific coast in May since record keeping began in 1949, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said
- Agatha weakened as it moved inland after lashing coastal tourist towns, but its remnants continued to bring downpours to parts of southern Mexico
