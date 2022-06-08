A screen grab of a video released by the Colombian Presidency shows what appears to be gold pieces. Photo: AFP
History
World /  Americas

Gold coins seen in unprecedented images of treasure-laden San Jose shipwreck off Colombia’s Caribbean coast

  • The San Jose galleon, thought to be carrying treasure worth billions of dollars, sank off Colombia’s Caribbean coast in 1708
  • Recovering the wreck presents a technological and scientific challenge due to its depth of almost 950 metres

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:49am, 8 Jun, 2022

