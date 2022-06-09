Activists rally outside the residence of Governor John Rankin in May calling for the British Virgin Islands to retain its autonomy. Photo: Reuters
Corruption-hit British Virgin Islands agrees to reforms, avoiding UK rule for now

  • An earlier official report had found systemic dishonesty in the British overseas territory and recommended that it be directly governed from London
  • While choosing not to do so, Britain retains the option of suspending BVI’s constitution and taking over rule if not enough progress is made with reforms

Reuters

Updated: 2:20am, 9 Jun, 2022

