R&B singer R Kelly, known for his anthem I Believe I Can Fly,’ deserves at least 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing women and girls, prosecutors said. Photo: AP
Convicted R&B singer R Kelly should get more than 25 years in prison, say prosecutors
- Singer exploited his stardom to lure women and girls for sex, demonstrated a ‘callous disregard’ for his victims and showed no remorse, prosecutors said
- He was ‘fuelled by narcissism’ and believed his talent absolved him of a need to conform – ‘no matter how predatory, harmful, humiliating or abusive,’ they added
