Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during his meeting with US President Joe Biden. Photo: AP
Biden and Brazil’s Bolsonaro hold first meeting: some nice words, but distant
- Joe Biden met Brazil’s leader Jair Bolsonaro in Los Angeles where the US president is hosting the Summit of the Americas
- Bolsonaro was a big Trump admirer and was among the last world leaders to congratulate Biden on his 2020 election victory
