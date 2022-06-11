A police boat patrols an area of the municipality of Atalaia do Norte, in the state of Amazonas, Brazil on Friday in search of missing indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips. Photo: AFP
Brazil police find apparent human remains in river where UK reporter vanished
- The discovery may be the biggest break in the case of missing journalist Dom Phillips his travel companion, indigenous expert Bruno Pereira
- The ‘organic material’ is being sent for forensic analysis, along with blood found on a suspect’s boat
