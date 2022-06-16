Brazilian Federal Police officers on Wednesday escort a suspect in the disappearance of missing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state. Photo: Reuters
Brazilian Federal Police officers on Wednesday escort a suspect in the disappearance of missing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state. Photo: Reuters
Brazil
World /  Americas

Suspects confess to killing and dismembering UK journalist and Brazilian guide, media report says

  • Reporter Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira have been missing for a week in the Amazon rainforest, sparking an ongoing search and investigation
  • Police identified the suspects as fisherman Amarildo da Costa and his brother, Oseney da Costa

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:47am, 16 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Brazilian Federal Police officers on Wednesday escort a suspect in the disappearance of missing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state. Photo: Reuters
Brazilian Federal Police officers on Wednesday escort a suspect in the disappearance of missing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE