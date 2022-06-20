British Journalist Dom Phillips in Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2020. Photo: Alberto Armendariz via AP
After British journalist’s murder in the Amazon, can his vision survive?
- Dom Phillips wrote about Brazil for 15 years and asked President Jair Bolsonaro in 2019 how he intended to demonstrate Brazil’s commitment to protect the Amazon
- The bodies of Phillips and his colleague Bruno Pereira were found last week in the heart of the rainforest. The men had been shot, an autopsy revealed
