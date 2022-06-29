The riot and fire was one of the worst incidents of recent prison violence in the country. Photo: AP
At least 52 die in Colombia prison riot fire after mattresses set alight
- Fire broke out during what appeared to be an attempted riot at a prison in the Colombian city of Tulua
- Justice minister said two inmates had a fight and one of them set fire to a mattress, starting the inferno
