The riot and fire was one of the worst incidents of recent prison violence in the country. Photo: AP
Americas
At least 52 die in Colombia prison riot fire after mattresses set alight

  • Fire broke out during what appeared to be an attempted riot at a prison in the Colombian city of Tulua
  • Justice minister said two inmates had a fight and one of them set fire to a mattress, starting the inferno

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:41am, 29 Jun, 2022

