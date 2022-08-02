Bernardo Lima and Arthur after the twins’ operation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: AFP
Bernardo Lima and Arthur after the twins’ operation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: AFP
Medicine
World /  Americas

Conjoined twins separated in 27-hour surgery with help of virtual reality

  • An international surgical team successfully separated twin boys who were joined at the head
  • In all, twins Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent nine operations, the last of which spanned 27 hours

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:38am, 2 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Bernardo Lima and Arthur after the twins’ operation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: AFP
Bernardo Lima and Arthur after the twins’ operation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE